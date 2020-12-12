Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – A bit of positive news. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and The Walford Thunder Bay have announced the outbreak at the retirement home is now over.

On December 1, 2020, one staff member at The Walford Thunder Bay tested positive for COVID-19 and an outbreak was declared.

Consistent with provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared for COVID-19 in a retirement home when one staff or resident is found to be positive for COVID-19. The outbreak can be declared over when there are no new cases after 14 days of the last shift worked by the staff member.

Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place at The Walford Thunder Bay to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the facility. Expanded precautions, were implemented for the duration of the outbreak.

Over the last 14 days no other staff or residents at The Walford Thunder Bay have tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed through follow-up surveillance testing.