Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board reports that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Holy Family School.

The Board reports, “We were notified that an individual within our school tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents, Guardians and Staff of this cohort have been contacted by members of TBCDSB and were dismissed this morning and will be contacted by a Public Health Nurse.

The cohort will remain home and a thorough cleaning and disinfection process will be underway within the school. This deep clean will be performed by a third party, which entails disinfectant fogging of the entire school.

ONLY those identified by Public Health as a close contact will be required to stay home and will not return to the school setting until cleared by Public Health. TBDHU will continue to monitor the situation and advise if there are any changes.

Privacy is extremely important to us, our staff and our families. The identity of the individual who tested positive will not be disclosed.