Winter Storm Warnings for Eastern and Southern Ontario

ESPANOLA – WEATHER – Environment Canada reports that a snowstorm will bring 15 to 25 cm of snow this weekend. Snow will begin this morning, but the heaviest snow is expected in the afternoon and evening hours when snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour will be possible.

Gusty northeast winds to 60 km/h will combine with fresh snow to create blowing and drifting snow, particularly in exposed areas.

For areas near and south of North Bay, freezing rain is also a possibility tonight.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

Winter storm warnings, weather alerts are advisories are in effect for a wide swath of Eastern and Southern Ontario.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

Hazards:

15 to 25 cm of snow

Poor visibility in heavy and local blowing snow

Poor road conditions due to accumulating and local blowing snow

Timing:

Snow will begin this morning and taper off overnight or Sunday morning. The heaviest snow is expected this afternoon and evening.