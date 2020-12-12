TORONTO – Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) and Adalsteinn Brown (the dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto) discuss Ontario’s updated modelling data concerning the possible impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the province.

Dr. Williams says that the data is showing how fragile the situation is, and if there are relaxed conditions, the numbers of COVID-19 cases will climb.

The update came as Ontario hit a single-day record of 1,983 new cases.