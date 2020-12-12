There has been enormous change over the years in how people get news. It is likely that you are reading this news report on a smartphone. Millions of people are getting their news online.

In the United States, President Donald Trump through his four years as President of the United States has taken to Twitter as a direct path to reaching his supporters.

Early on in his presidency, Trump railed on about the New York Times, CNN, and most mainstream media calling them out as “Fake News”. Trump was often very supportive, until recent months of Fox News.

Since the fall, and the United States election there has been a major shift in how the President has treated news reports on his loss to now President-Elect Joe Biden.

I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The President has had many in the media and political circles thinking some of the anger that President Trump was showing was likely the start of a move to create a new media empire.

Today, Overline Media Partners (OMP) has welcomed Donald Trump Jr. as the first of six founding journalists and public figures in “OG1”.

The company in a press statement says, “Donald Trump Jr. is an accomplished businessman, author, and political figure, and will bring a 365-day vision of a rebuilt American media focused on transparency and accountability.”

“Americans know the media is broken, we don’t have to focus on the negative,” says Donald Trump Jr. “The need for accurate, censorship-proof news is both a fundamental right and an enormous opportunity. Together with Kimberly and the amazing people in OMP, we have the technology, capital, and moral imperative to build this. Let’s get it done.”

What a weird thing for @nytimes to ignore. In a completely unrelated matter, the owner of NYT, Carlos Slim, happens to have extensive business ties with the Chinese Communists. https://t.co/Vq1rlF0Pychttps://t.co/PCsvRqNoqs https://t.co/0CS7GiGQvH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2020

As a special acquisition strategy, OMP is a multi-platform vehicle made of “buy-or-build” assets in cable, print, and digital distribution. In addition to extensive financing capabilities, OMP brings unique blockchain technology called Overline Verified Viewer.

“With Overline Verified Viewer, networks use popular blockchains to award viewers with digital coins that prove their viewership of a given segment or news anchor,” says partner and blockchain research group Overline’s CEO Patrick McConlogue. “With these coins awarded to viewers, you don’t just have more credible reporters, you have more credible viewers. It’s a whole new paradigm for thinking about news.”

Critics are likely to call this down.

Changes in how people get news have been very swift.

Will the changes that Donald Trump Jr seeks make for a more enlightened public? Or will the move simply continue the very divided political landscape in the United States?

Only time will tell.