Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 9 (nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Two of the cases are related to the Roseview outbreak: Surveillance testing of all residents and staff was done Friday, December 11, 2020. 27 active resident cases and 20 active staff cases are reported at the facility. Those staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home.

Eight of the cases are here in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, and one case is in the outlying communities that the TBDHU covers. There are now 123 active cases of the virus in the district.

All the the persons are self-isolating.

Protect You and Your Family

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on COVID-19