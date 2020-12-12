Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service seek public assistance in locating Trina MACLAURIN, a 37-year-old missing Indigenous woman.

Trina MACLAURIN was last seen on December 11, 2020 in the area of Ontario Street.

Trina MACLAURIN is an Indigenous female, she is 5’1″, weighs 130 lbs. She has a thin build and light complexion. She has short, straight brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar left eye down to upper lip.

Clothing descriptions not available at this time.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.