TORONTO – NEWS – The City of Toronto has 47,609 cases of COVID-19 in the city, an increase of 502 new cases for December 11, 2020. There are 279 people hospitalized.

Individuals should only consider leaving their homes for essential activities such as work, education and fresh air and exercise. As much as possible, residents are asked to limit contact to people in the same household, keep at least six feet apart from people not in the same household and wear a mask when outside of their homes, especially in indoor settings and when physical distancing is difficult. Residents should wash hands frequently and remain at home when ill.

City officials are asking residents to continue taking steps for self-protection and stay home as much as possible.

To date, there have been 1,703 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto. In total, 40,669 people have recovered from COVID-19. Today’s case counts are under-estimates due to a temporary telecommunication outage that prevented full accounting of all reported cases, which has since been resolved.