Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested two suspects linked to a break and enter in which the accused individuals entered a home and stole numerous items as the family was present and sleeping.

The initial incident took place sometime between the hours of 1:30 and 2:30 am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at a home in the 100 block of Riverside Drive. Police learned two accused males entered the home and stole a number of high-value items.

The suspects also located keys to the family vehicle, and used those keys to steal their SUV.

While on patrol, officers spotted the stolen SUV on Monday, December 7, exiting the parking lot of a convenience store. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

Respecting public safety concerns, and following departmental procedures, those officers did not pursue the vehicle. Police found the stolen SUV abandoned on Melon Street later that afternoon.

Despite the vehicle being abandoned, continued investigative efforts by members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic and Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) units led to the two suspects being identified.

On Thursday, December 10, Traffic and Bear Unit officers located one of the two suspects walking in a laneway on the city’s north side. The second accused was located later that afternoon.

Both were arrested without incident.

Eric Jacques CORMIER, 27, of Thunder Bay is charged with Break and Enter, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, and Breach of Probation x 2.

Scott Randall WALFORD, 24, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Break and Enter, Flight from Peace Officer, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Both appeared in bail court on Friday, December 11 and were remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information about this incident or any similar break-in incident please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.