Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate Kris TELLIER, a missing 44-year-old.

Kris TELLIER last communicated with family on December 7, 2020 and was reported to Thunder Bay Police on December 11, 2020.

Kris TELLIER is a Caucasian male, who is 6’3″ tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has a thin build and fair complexion. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kris TELLIER was last wearing an orange safety jacket, black jeans and black work boots.

Last driving a 2009 Grey Pontiac G5T.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.