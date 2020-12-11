Police Seek Additional Four Suspects

SHUNIAH, ON On Friday December 11, 2020 members of the Thunder Bay Street Crime Unit and Thunder Bay OPP Detachment located and arrested several suspects in relation to the ongoing break and enters in the Municipality of Shuniah.

The two arrested were also charged by Thunder Bay Police in connection with a break and enter on Riverside Drive in the city.

The following have been arrested and charged:

Eric Cormier (27 years old) of Thunder Bay in addition to the charges laid by Thunder Bay Police now faced additional charges:

3 counts of Use of Credit Card contrary to section 342(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

1 count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

1 count of Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

9 counts of Theft Under $5000 contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code.

7 counts of Break and Enter a place – Commit Indictable offence contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

3 counts of Theft of Credit Card contrary to section 342(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.\

1 count of Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle contrary to section 334(a) of the Criminal Code.

Scott Walford (24 years old) of Thunder Bay is now, in addition to charges laid by Thunder Bay Police also charged with:

1 count of Possession of a Credit Card contrary to section 342(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

2 counts of Use of a Credit Card contrary to section 342(1) of the Criminal Code.

1 count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

1 count of Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

Both accused have been remanded into custody.

Additional Suspects Sought by Police

Since September 2020 the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial (OPP) has received a number of complaints of thefts and break-ins to residences on Lakeshore Drive in the Municipality of Shuniah.

Recently two residences were broken into while the residents slept.

Suspects targeted cash, wallets, credit cards, tools and vehicles. A number of the vehicles involved were left unlocked during the night including some garages where tools were taken.

The Thunder Bay OPP is continuing to investigate these incidents with the assistance of the Thunder Bay Street Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.

Arrest warrants are being sought for four additional suspects.

The OPP suggests that anyone with a seasonal property in the Lakeshore Drive area make efforts to have it checked on and report any suspicious activity.

The OPP remind members of the public to secure their vehicles and belongings at all times regardless of where you live. Once thieves have experienced success in an area they will keep coming back. Increased lighting, securing all doors and windows and installing a home security system are just a few ways to protect your family and property.

The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at .1-888-310-1122