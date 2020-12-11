Fort Frances – NEWS – OPP in Fort France report that on December 9, 2020 at 9:05 pm, officers received a complaint of an impaired driver on Central Avenue.

OPP Officers located the described vehicle on Second Street West in Fort Frances. Upon speaking with the male driver officers determined he was impaired. The male was arrested and transported to the Fort Frances Detachment for testing by a Breath Technician and a Drug Recognition Expert who conducted a 12 step systematic evaluation.

As a result Justin ROSE, age 29, of Fort Frances has been charged with;

Operation while Impaired – Blood Drug Concentration, contrary to section 320.14(1)(c) of the Criminal Code; and

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

He was released to appear in court in Fort Frances on December 29, 2020 to answer to the charges.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.