Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There is a contrast in weather today It is -1°C in Thunder Bay, and -18.0°C in the north at the Muskrat Dam Airport, which is Ontario’s cold spot today. There are no weather alerts or warnings today.

Thunder Bay Weather

Skies are cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Winds up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -2°C but the wind chill is making it feel more like near -8°C.

For tonight, overcast conditions will continue. Winds up to 15 km/h. The overnight low -10°C. Wind chill -7°C this evening and -15°C overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is -17°C in Sachigo Lake this morning. The forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h. High today will be -14°C, however the wind chill will be near -20°C.

Tonight, there will be partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21°C. Wind chill minus 17°C this evening and minus 24°C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -7°C in Kenora at 05:00 CST under cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h. The forecast high will be a temperature steady near minus 5°C with a wind chill near minus 10°C.

For Friday night, expect cloudy skies to continue with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12°C. Wind chill near minus 14°C.