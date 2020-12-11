Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 13 (thirteen) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Of the new cases, 12 cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. One is in the outlying communities. Four of the cases in Thunder Bay are from no known exposure.

The rest of the cases are from close contact. This is why masks, social

There are now 128 total active cases in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reporting area.

There is one person in hospital and another in Intensive Care.