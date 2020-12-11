Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate Katherine Grimard.

Katherine Grimard was last seen on December 11, 2020 on Ontario Street.

Katherine Grimard is a 36-year-old Indigenous female. She is about 5’3″ tall, 140 pounds in weight, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Katherine Grimard is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com