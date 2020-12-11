Confirmed COVID-19 cases at Valard work camp in Pickle Lake

PICKLE LAKE – COVID-19 Update – Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has been investigating two cases of COVID-19 at the Valard Work camp in Pickle Lake.

Based on the investigation, the situation meets the Ministry of Health’s criteria for a workplace outbreak as there are two confirmed cases within a 14 day period that have no obvious source of infection outside of the workplace.

NWHU is working with Valard Construction on further investigation of the situation and ensuring COVID-19 control measures are in place. The two cases are self-isolating according to protocols, with one of the cases isolating outside of the region. Contact follow-up is ongoing.

As a general reminder, residents of Pickle Lake and surrounding areas should practise increased vigilance in their personal preventive measures. Please stay 2 metres from anyone not in your household, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask when in public enclosed spaces, and self-isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms. Businesses, workplaces and agencies are also encouraged to follow COVID-19 guidelines as it relates to preventing the spread of the virus.

We will update the public if our investigation shows any heightened risk to the public at large.

