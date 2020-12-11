Saudi Arabia based renowned chef Adam Schihab has launched its popular breakfast at Vanille restaurant at Al Khobar. Adam Schihab is known for his ability to make mouth-watering bakery products and is ready to unlock his imagination once again. The menu offers a choice of breakfast options such as Shakshuka, Ribeye with eggs Oriental breakfast, and Belgium waffle with a local twist like Zatar filled with cheese.

Currently, Vanille Restaurant will serve breakfast between 8am to 11am with extended timings to cover-up a few exceptions. Schihab, known for his culinary skills, with his new venture, aims at furthering his legacy of offering delicious and fulfilling dishes.

Adam Schihab shares “Our customers are at the core of everything that we do at Vanille Restaurant. For quite a few times, we have been receiving continuous customer feedback to bring the breakfast menu that represents me. Sometimes, you can’t depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus. To be creative, you need to think out of the box, and really that is the point when you can innovate something with your closed eyes.”

Adam Schihab’s top priority is to deliver overall value with the highest quality restaurant experience to the customers by offering hot, fresh, great-tasting food with fast, friendly service with a welcoming environment. Really, its consumer’s willingness to explore different options makes Vanille Restaurant’s breakfast a great choice.