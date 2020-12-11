ARMSTRONG – On December 10th, 2020, members of the Armstrong Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS responded to a report of a single motorized snow vehicle collision near Trail Lake Road in the community of Armstrong.

Police attended the scene and determined the lone MSV had left the trail and struck a tree. The operator was located and pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as 23 year old James KWANDEBANCE of Armstrong Ontario.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death has been initiated by the Armstrong OPP in conjunction with the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit.

A post-mortem is to be conducted this week to help identify the cause of death.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at .1-888-310-1122