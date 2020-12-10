DRYDEN – Weather impacting road conditions has caused the cancellation of school buses in parts of Western Ontario.

Be advised of the following school bus cancellations due to inclement weather and road conditions:

Dryden Area – All bus routes are cancelled for the day.

Kenora Area – All bus routes are cancelled for the day.

Upsala – UP82 – Upsala to Ignace is cancelled for the day.

Ear Falls/Red Lake – RL1 – service south of Ear Falls from Perrault Falls is cancelled for the day.

All other buses will run as usual and all schools remain open.