Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board has provided parents and staff with an update on the COVID-19 cases identified at St. Marten Elementary School. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit says that the three cases of the virus at the school do not constitute an outbreak.

Thunder Bay’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. DeMille in a letter to parents released by the Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board wrote, “At this time, three additional individuals associated with the school have been identified as having COVID-19 and as a result three additional cohorts were impacted. Note that in all these cases, the virus was acquired outside of the school setting. At this time, there is no evidence that the virus has spread within the school setting. This would not be considered an outbreak”.

“Parents or caregivers of students in the recently identified classes/cohorts will be contacted directly by a public health nurse and given instructions about what they need to do. Similarly, public health nurses will also be contacting directly any teachers, staff, visitors or any others who are impacted.

“Everyone else in the school setting who is not deemed a close contact and therefore not specifically contacted by public health, would not be considered at elevated risk and does not require testing because of this situation at this time.”