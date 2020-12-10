A Gatineau Quebec man and an Ottawa man succeeded in getting stopped three times in the course of a seven hour period by the Ontario Provincial Police.

The pair who were apparently headed east on Highway 17 were stopped in Baldwin Township for excessive speeding, they were going 70 kilometres over the posted speed limit. Then they were stopped four hours later at a R.I.D.E. stop, and then stopped again for having no taillights on their vehicle.

This trip resulted in a pile of ten charges.

From the files of the Ontario Provincial Police here are the details:

On December 6, 2020, at 8:15 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting radar enforcement on Highway 17, east of Highway 6, Baldwin Township, when they observed an eastbound vehicle travelling over 130 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 60 km/h speed limit.

The car was stopped and investigation revealed the driver was suspended as well as in possession of a small amount of drugs, suspected to be Cannabis.

As a result of the investigation, the 33-year-old driver, from Gatineau, Quebec, was arrested and charged with:

Drive a Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(2) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA);

Driving While Under Suspension (two counts), contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA; and

Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) Cannabis Control Act, 2017 (CCA).

The driver was served a seven day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released by way of a Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court on March 4, 2021, in Espanola.

The 36-year-old passenger, from Ottawa, was released unconditionally.

Next on December 7, 2020, at 1:35 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check on Front Street in the Municipality of West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

Officers stopped an eastbound sports utility vehicle (SUV) and investigation revealed the driver was the same person as the one charged earlier in the evening in Baldwin Township. The 36-year-old passenger, from Ottawa, was also in the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed the occupants had purchased the SUV sometime after being released by officers in Espanola.

As a result of the investigation, the 33-year-old driver, from Gatineau, was arrested and charged with:

Driving While Under Suspension (three counts), contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA.

The driver was again served another seven day driver’s licence suspension and this vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

The accused was released by way of a Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court on March 5, 2021, in Sturgeon Falls.

Finally on December 7, 2020, at 3:30 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle with no tail lights on Highway 17, near Coursol Road, in the Municipality of West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

This time, the driver was found to be the passenger from the two previous traffic stops which investigation had revealed, is a class G1 licence holder. Further investigation revealed the plates attached to this vehicle were not authorized for the said vehicle.

The passenger was the same 33-year-old, resident of Gatineau, who had been charged twice within a few hours.

As a result of the investigation, this vehicle was towed and the 36-year-old driver, from Ottawa, was charged with:

Class G1 Licence Holder – Unaccompanied by a Qualified Driver, contrary to Ontario Regulation 340/94 section 5(1) of the HTA;

Drive Without Proper Rear Light – Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 62(1) of the HTA; and

Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA.

In less than seven hours, both the 33-year-old individual from Gatineau and the 36-year-old person from Ottawa, were stopped three times by the OPP. A total of 10 charges were laid which resulted in three vehicles being towed, with two of the vehicles being impounded for seven days.