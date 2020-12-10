Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Sad news from the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home as the facility is reporting that seven of the residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

There have been three deaths over the past twenty-four hours of residents at the facility.

Southbridge Roseview reports this morning, the facility, “Is in a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak with 41 active resident cases and 22 active staff cases. These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home. It is with deep sadness that we share that 7 residents have passed as a result of this virus.”

The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NetNewsLedger are with the family and friends in this trying time.