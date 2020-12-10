Thunder Bay – NEWS – A thirty-eight year old woman is in custody following an assault on Dawson Road.

Police have arrested a female suspect as a result of an apparent Wednesday afternoon assault that sent one male to the hospital.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a walking path running along the 1000 block of Dawson Road just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 following reports of an assault in progress.

When officers arrived they located a male victim who appeared to have injuries that appeared to be the result of a recent assault. Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

As a result of their continued investigation police identified and located a female accused, who was known to the victim. She was arrested without further incident at the scene and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Rayanne SHEWAYBICK, 38, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Aggravated Assault and Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

She appeared in bail court on Thursday, December 10, 2020 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

None of the charges have been proven in court.