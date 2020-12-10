Thunder Bay – NEWS – Dr. Andrew Dean is the Vice President of Research and Innovation at Lakehead University.

Dr Dean Took the Time to Talk with NetNewsLedger on the scope of Research at Lakehead University

Lakehead University in Thunder Bay and Orillia have become solidly recognized for their powerful research. Research Infosource has named Lakehead the number two university in Canada in the undergraduate category of its annual Research University of the Year assessment.

“The Research University of the Year award is, in essence, the winner of the playoffs among the universities that qualify by having very high rankings in a number of research outputs,” said Dr. Andrew P. Dean, Lakehead University’s Vice-President, Research & Innovation.

One of the research outputs being measured is publication impact. Within this category, Lakehead University is number one.

Lakehead was ranked in the top spot for the previous five years — the first time an institution in Research Infosource’s undergraduate category was ever ranked Research University of the Year five years in a row.

Lakehead University President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Moira McPherson said she is proud of this placement following a historic previous five years. “I congratulate our researchers and their partners for another exceptional year and for the work they are doing all over the world,” Dr. McPherson said.

“It is their dedication to excellence, as well as the hard work of our offices of Research Services and Economic Development and Innovation, that keeps Lakehead University among the highest-ranked universities in our country and around the world.”

Lakehead’s placement among the top of the country’s undergraduate universities category is based on the university standing out on a balanced scorecard of research inputs and outputs, according to the annual ranking of Canada’s Top 50 Research Universities by Research Infosource, Canada’s source of research and development intelligence.