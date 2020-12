Thunder Bay – NEWS – Hydro One is reporting a power outage impacting 372 customers.

One of the results is that Gorham & Ware Public School will be CLOSED Thursday, December 10 due to a POWER OUTAGE. All transportation for Gorham & Ware Students is CANCELLED for the day. Students who have already been picked up will be returned home.

Hydro One expects to have power restored by 11:15 am this morning.

There is no word on what caused the outage.