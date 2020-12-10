Draft Plan Promises Well-Connected Transportation Network

SUDBURY ― “Northern Ontario has unique transportation needs and this draft plan will make real improvements to transportation in the region,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Our plan will help create a well-connected transportation network for the North to make it easier for people to get to critical services like healthcare, while supporting more well-paid jobs through investments in infrastructure.”

The Ontario government released its draft transportation plan for Northern Ontario, delivering on its commitment to build a better transportation network for the Region. The plan outlines more than 60 actions to expand highways and transit services, create Northern economic opportunities, keep people safe and provide reliable travel options for remote and First Nation communities.

Details were provided today by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation and Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and MPP for Nipissing, and Ross Romano, Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities and MPP for Sault Ste. Marie.

The plan includes improvements to rest areas, expanding bus service and moving forward with highway widening projects on key corridors in the region, such as Highway 11/17. It also includes actions to make further progress on our plan for passenger rail service in the North.

“Our government is proud to deliver a tailored transportation plan that recognizes the unique needs of our vast region to support Northern families, Indigenous communities and businesses,” said Minister Rickford. “This is part of our government’s plan to promote economic recovery across the North and build a modern, connected transportation network that brings opportunities to the hardworking people of Northern Ontario.”

“Our transportation plan for Northern Ontario will make life easier for individuals, families and businesses in communities across the North,” said Minister Romano. “This plan will help create a reliable and modern transportation network to connect people to jobs, services and tourism destinations in Northern Ontario.”

The draft transportation plan is a living document that will continue to evolve. The province will work closely with the federal government, municipalities, Indigenous communities and organizations, transportation agencies and local businesses to gather input and feedback on the plan.

QUICK FACTS