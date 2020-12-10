NIPIGON – NEWS – Nipigon OPP report the Jarrett Collins, a twenty-nine year old from the community has been charged with one count of drug trafficking.

The charges stem from an investigation that started on November 27, 2020, when members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS responded to a residence in Nipigon, Ontario for a report of a suspected drug overdose. A 36-year-old was transported to hospital where they recovered.

The investigation into those circumstances surrounding the overdose was initiated by the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and OPP North West Region Crime Unit.

On December 9, 2020 a search warrant was executed at a Nipigon residence. A quantity of suspected Fentanyl was located and seized.

Jarrett Collins a 29-year-old from Nipigon has been charged with one count of Trafficking in a Schedule I substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.

Keeping our communities and region safer from illegal drugs is an effort that has to include both the public and the police.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this occurrence or any other drug trafficking to contact the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or access their anonymous website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.