Thunder Bay – COVID-10 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 9 (nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region today, December 10, 2020.

The Health Unit in its daily update reports there is now a total of nine deaths in the district from COVID-19.

There are two patients in hospital and one in Intensive Care.

Of the new cases reported today, six are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. One of the Thunder Bay cases is from travel, and another with no known exposure. the other four are from close contact.

Three of the new cases are in the district, and are all from close contact.

There are now 119 active cases of COVID-19 in the district.