TORONTO – Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, along with Dr. Dirk Huyer (coordinator of the provincial outbreak response), and Adalsteinn Brown (the dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto) provide Ontario’s updated modelling data concerning the possible impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the province.

The update comes as Ontario hits a single-day record of 1,983 new cases.