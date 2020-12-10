MARATHON – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Superior North Catholic District School Board confirm that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Holy Saviour Catholic School in Marathon.

Consistent with provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared in a school when there are two or more COVID-19 cases in students or staff that can be linked within a school setting.

Three individuals associated with the school have COVID-19, with one likely having acquired their infection in the school setting. At this time, there are no indication of additional cases. The school is currently operating virtually with no in-person instruction happening.

Working with the school and school board, TBDHU will continue to monitor and assess the situation until the full risk period has passed.