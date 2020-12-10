Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Confederation College has provided an update to an earlier report on COVID-19 exposure at the facility.
Individuals associated with the Confederation College community have tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of exposure off campus. Prior to knowledge of their COVID-19 exposure, these individuals accessed the College campus.
When such situations arise, Confederation College works directly with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) to support their Public Health (PH) investigation and will implement any measure they deem necessary in any on-campus area or facility. Note that anyone deemed a “close contact” (high risk contacts) will be contacted directly by PH and provided specific guidance and instructions. In addition, the College will work with TBDHU to disseminate any further communication that may be required.
Confederation College has implemented significant measures to reduce the risk of spread of the COVID-19 virus within our community. As a precaution, we have closed off several areas for a thorough cleaning using public health cleaning directives.
All individuals are strongly encouraged to adhere to all the basic measures to protect themselves and others and keep the College community safe. These measures include wearing masks, frequent handwashing or sanitizing if handwashing is not available, remaining physically distant and staying home if you begin to experience any COVID-19 symptoms.
For further information about Confederation’s COVID-19 response, visit www.confederationcollege.ca/COVID19. To review our COVID-19 Return to Campus Plan, visit www.confederationcollege.ca/RTCplan. In particular, the Appendix titled “COVID-19 Symptoms/Illness Reporting and COVID-19 Outbreak” outlines the related protocol for situations such as this, including an overview of respect for privacy and human rights considerations in reporting.