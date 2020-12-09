Special Weather Statement Issued for Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Rainy River

KENORA – WEATHER – December 9, 2020: Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the following parts of Western Ontario:

  • Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
  • Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
  • Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
  • Seine River Village – Mine Centre
  • Dryden – Vermilion Bay

The weather service says that snow with a risk of freezing rain is forecast for overnight and Thursday morning.

A fast moving weather system will bring an area of snow to northwestern Ontario beginning after midnight and tapering off later Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible. There will also be a risk of freezing rain.

