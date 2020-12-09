Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were in the area of Algoma Street near Wilson Street just after 10 pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, when they observed a vehicle being driven erratically.

Officers noticed the vehicle – a brown sedan was drifting from side-to-side within its lane and then crossing over into the lane of oncoming traffic.

Police officers executed a traffic stop to check on the well-being of the driver.

When officers approached the motorist they noticed several signs of impairment. Police requested the driver perform a roadside Standardized Field Sobriety Test, the results of which led officers to suspect the male was impaired by drug.

During the SFST, officers also observed the motorist was in possession of a substance believed to be Fentanyl.

The motorist was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert. The DRE evaluation confirmed the motorist was impaired by drug.

While at the station, the motorist was again found to be in the possession of another quantity of suspected Fentanyl and paraphernalia consistent with drug use.

Gordon James MIESNER, 45, of Thunder Bay, is now charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired Alcohol and Drugs, and Possession of Fentanyl x 2

MIESNER appeared in bail court on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.