Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – A 5th person in the Thunder Bay District has died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

This is the fourth person at the Southbridge Roseview who has died as a result of the virus.

The long-term care facility reported this morning, “Southbridge Roseview is in a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak with 47 active resident cases and 26 active staff cases. These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home. It is with deep sadness that we share that 4 residents have passed as a result of this virus.”

The thoughts and prayers from all of us go out to the family and friends.