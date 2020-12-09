Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Above seasonal temperatures continue for Western Ontario. The cold spot for Ontario is -6.8 °C or 19.8 °F in Atikokan.

There are weather advisories out across Manitoba, including Winnipeg for a weather system making its way north from the United States. Those advisories are for a shift from the mild, above seasonal weather which has been enjoyed in southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada reports that a fast moving low pressure system will track across the northern United States spreading mixed precipitation to southern Manitoba on Wednesday night, beginning first over western areas on Wednesday evening and tracking eastwards through the night.

This low pressure system will bring a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. A narrow band of 5 to 10 cm of snowfall accumulation will stretch from roughly Brandon to Winnipeg to the Ontario border although there is some uncertainty in the exact location of this narrow band of precipitation.

There is also a significant risk for freezing rain, over western Manitoba and especially over the Red River Valley and points eastwards during the late evening and overnight hours.

Thunder Bay Outlook

The temperature in Thunder Bay is 0°C under clearing skies this morning. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning then light late this afternoon. High plus 4°C.

For tonight skies will start the evening partly cloudy. Clouds however will roll in before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3°C. Wind chill minus 5°C this evening.

7.5°C is the warmest temperature recorded on this day back in 1990. The lowest temperature recorded was -34.4°C back in 1976.

Big Trout Lake / Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation

It is -1°C under cloudy skies in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will become west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The temperature will remain steady near minus 1°C. Wind chill near minus 9°C.

Tonight, cloudy skies will continue with a 30 percent chance of flurries and the risk of freezing drizzle. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 6°C. Wind chill near minus 12°C.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

In Kenora, the day starts with sunny skies and a temperature of -2°C. For Wednesday, expect winds of up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7°C this morning.

Tonight cloudy skies with periods of snow mixed with ice pellets are expected to begin overnight. Snow and ice pellet could result in amounts of up to 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3°C. Wind chill minus 6°C this evening.