Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Laura RAKOWSKI 50yrs.

Laura Rakowski was last seen on Algoma Street on December 8th at 1:15pm.

Laura Rakowski is described as a caucasian female 50-years-old. She is 5’4″, weighs 90 pounds with medium length curly brown and grey hair with hazel eyes.

Laura Rakowski was last seen wearing a white knit sweater, sweatpants and running shoes.

Anyone with information which may assist the Thunder Bay Police in locating Laura Rakowski is asked to call 807-684-1200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com