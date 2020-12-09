Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate Cecilia MORRIS, a 38-year-old Indigenous woman.

Cecilia MORRIS was last seen the evening of December 8, 2020 in the area of Ontario Street.

Cecilia MORRIS is an Indigenous female, she is 5’0″, 125 lbs. Morris has short, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

MORRIS was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, no other descriptors available.

There is no photo available at this time.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.