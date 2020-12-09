Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to find Janelle YELLOWHEAD, a 28-year-old woman.
Police report that “Family has been unable to make contact with Janelle since Friday November 27, 2020”. The family is becoming increasingly concerned for her well-being, she was officially reported missing on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
There are no last-known whereabouts for Janelle, however, she is known to frequent areas near May and Miles Streets.
Janelle is an Indigenous female with a fair complexion. She stands about 5’5” tall with a thin build. She has long straight black hair, and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.