Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 14 (fourteen) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region on December 9, 2020.

There are currently 118 active cases in the region. There are two people in hospital and one in intensive care. There have been a total of six deaths in the region according to the TBDHU.

There are four additional cases of the virus at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home.

Eight of the cases not part of the outbreak at Roseview are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Three of those cases are with no known exposure, and four of the cases are pending as to how the person contracted the virus.