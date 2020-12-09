Thunder Bay – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay reports that the city has reached a tentative settlement with its largest union, Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 87.

“I’d like to thank both parties for their hard work and for coming to an understanding,” said Norm Gale, City Manager.

The settlement terms will be presented to City Council for ratification on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Until then, no details of the settlement will be released.

CUPE Local 87 represents approximately 700 employees at the City of Thunder Bay.