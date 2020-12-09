KITCHENUHMAYKOOSIB INNINUWUG (K.I.) FIRST NATION, ON) – On Thursday, May 2, 2019, at approximately 5:00 a.m., members of the K.I. Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a fire at a local residence on Macheetao Road in the community of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation.

The investigation was conducted by members of the OPP North West Regional Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and K.I. Police Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Members from the Office of the Fire Marshall and Emergency Management (OFMEM), Ontario Forensic Pathology Services (OFPS) – Forensic Anthropology and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) worked in cooperation with the OPP.

On May 5, 2019, five bodies were located and recovered from the home that was destroyed as a result of the residential fire. The OFPS – Forensic Anthropology and OCCO in Toronto completed the post mortem examinations and determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation. The five victims were identified as:

Geraldine Chapman (47)

Angel McKay (12)

Carl Cutfeet (9)

Hailey Chapman (7)

Shyra Chapman (6)

On December 8, 2020, the OPP North West Regional Crime Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the K.I. Police Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) arrested Archie Gilbert MCKAY, 42 years old, of K.I. First Nation.

The accused has been charged with 5 counts of First Degree Murder pursuant to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

MCKAY is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in The Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Wednesday December 9, 2020.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (TIPS) or access their website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 1-800-222-8477.

