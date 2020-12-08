Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have charged a Thunder Bay man with impaired driving after he was involved in a multi-vehicle collision at a south-side intersection Sunday.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the intersection of James and Arthur Streets just after 5 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020 following reports of a three-vehicle collision.

The police investigation uncovered that a male motorist was travelling southbound on James Street South at a high rate of speed in an SUV. The driver approached the intersection at Arthur Street, where two other motorists were stopped for a red light.

The suspected impaired driver collided with the motorists who were stopped at the red light.

When police officers spoke to the driver of the SUV they noticed several signs of impairment.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert.

The results of the DRE’s examination determined the driver was impaired by a drug.

Randy Ray JONASSON, 42, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs.

Jonasson was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

None of the charges have been proven in court.