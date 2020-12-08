Thunder Bay – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Border Cats, in conjunction with the Northwoods League, have announced the team’s official 2021 regular season schedule.

The Border Cats will open their 18th season at home on Monday, May 31, against the St. Cloud Rox at 7:35 pm with a post-game fireworks show to follow at Port Arthur Stadium. The Border Cats will play the other nine teams in the Great Plains Division eight times each for a total of 72 games.

Following the season opener, Thunder Bay concludes its two-game home series with St. Cloud on Tuesday, June 1,with a special “School Day” game starting at 11:05 am. The Cats will then embark of their longest road trip of the season, an eight-game stretch, which begins June 2 in Lacrosse against the Loggers and wraps up on June 9 in Eau Claire versus the Express.

The Border Cats longest homestand of the campaign will be 10 games in length beginning June 26 against the Waterloo Bucks and concluding on July 5 against St. Cloud. The homestand will include the annual post-game fireworks show on June 30 against Eau Claire at 7:35 pm followed by a Canada Day matinee against the Express on July 1 starting at 1:35 pm.

In addition, Thunder Bay will host a split day/night doubleheader on July 14 against the Bismarck Larks with games starting at 12:05 pm and 7:05 pm. The Cats final home game of the regular season is set for August 12 versus the Willmar Stingers at 7:05 pm with a fireworks show to follow on Fan Appreciation Night. The Cats conclude the schedule on the road August 13 and 14 in St. Cloud.

The Border Cats have also introduced a special five-game ticket package for the 2021 season which includes an all-you-can-eat menu, a limited edition team toque and a bobblehead giveaway, all for just $99. For more details visit www.bordercatsbaseball.com or call 766-CATS.