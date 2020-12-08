Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that the service has identified, and arrested a suspect linked to the robbery of a Circle K convenience store at at 185 Cumberland Street North that happened in November.

Police say that the robbery incident took place at the Circle K convenience store at about 8 am on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Police learned a female had entered the store, approached the clerk, produced a weapon and made demands for cash and cigarettes.

The suspect fled on foot following a brief struggle with the Circle K clerk and other witnesses who had entered the store during the robbery according to a police media statement.

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit became involved in the investigation. Surveillance footage obtained during the investigation was distributed to the public on Wednesday, November 16, 2020 in hopes it would lead to positively identifying the accused.

As a result of their continued efforts BEAR Unit investigators identified a female suspect, and on Monday, December 7, 2020 located and arrested her.

Amber Lynnn TOWEDO, 21, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Robbery With a Weapon, Disguise With Intent, and Assault.

TOWEDO appeared in bail court on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.