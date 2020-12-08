KENORA – Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh and Grand Council Treaty #3 would like to extend their steadfast support for Chief Clifford Bull and Lac Seul First Nation as the Southwind Case goes to the Supreme Court of Canada next week.

“I would like to wish Chief Bull and Lac Seul First Nation well in the hearing this week,” said Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh. “The role of treaties in cases such as this has often been overlooked by the courts and an injustice felt by one community in Treaty #3 is felt by all of us. I want the people of Lac Seul to know the Nation stands with them.”

The Southwind Case is a result of the breach of fiduciary responsibilities by the Crown in the aftermath of the unlawful 1929 flooding of Lac Seul’s land base.

There will be a virtual ceremony in support of Lac Seul at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 7 taking place in Kenora and the people are invited to send prayers and light their pipes in solidarity at that time.

The Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty #3 is also called upon to keep Lac Seul in their thoughts at 9:00 am on Tuesday, December 8 as Chief Bull and the Lac Seul delegation conduct a ceremony prior to the commencement of the first hearing at the Supreme Court.

Grand Council Treaty #3 holds intervener status in the Southwind Case to highlight the role of treaties in assessing equitable compensation and the importance of applying established Treaty interpretation principles when considering rights and obligations in the context of Crown-Indigenous relationships.