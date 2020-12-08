Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For December 8, 2020 there remains Freezing Rain Warnings for Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika Lake, and Fort Severn.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -3 in Thunder Bay this morning under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 4. The wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies continue. Winds will be west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Forecast

It is -2 in Sachigo Lake this morning at 6:30 am EST. The weather service says that there will be periods of freezing rain mixed with ice pellets changing to light snow this morning and ending late this afternoon then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Snow and ice pellet amounts of 2 cm are forecast. Winds up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Tonight there will be cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a continued risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is currently -4 in Kenora. The forecast is for skies to be clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Tonight there will be a few clouds to start the evening, but then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this evening.