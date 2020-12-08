Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting ten (10) new cases of COVID-19 in residents in the TBDHU Region.

All of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. One of the cases is from close contact and that person is self-isolating.

Nine of the cases are related to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home. The TBDHU says, “Roseview outbreak: Surveillance testing of all residents and staff was done Sunday, December 6. (9 cases)”.

The Southbridge Roseview is in a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak with 40 active resident cases and 21 active staff cases. These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home.

There are now 114 active cases of the virus in the district.

There are three patients in hospital and one patient in Intensive Care.