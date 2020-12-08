Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Pamela (Ellie) Stokes, 23.

Pamela Stokes was last seen on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at about 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Fulton Boulevard.

She is described as a White female standing about 5’2” tall with a thin build. She has long brown hair, and brown eyes.

No clothing descriptors are available.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.