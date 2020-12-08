WINNIPEG – COVID-19 Update – Manitoba remains in the tight grip of a second wave surge of COVID-19. The virus has claimed another 13 lives in the province. There are 311 people in hospital in Manitoba, and an 38 in Intensive Care.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.3 per cent provincially and 13.9 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 am today, 245 new cases of the virus have been identified. The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 19,376.

Public health officials advise 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported today including:

• a male in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a male in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre;

• a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre;

• a female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a male in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the outbreak at Greendale Estates;

• a female in her 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the outbreak at Rest Haven Care Home;

• a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home;

• a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region;

• a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home;

• a male in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Health Centre’s Transitional Unit; and

• a female in her 100s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home.

Today’s COVID-19 data shows:

• 34 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 23 cases in the Northern health region;

• 29 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 33 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 126 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows:

• 5,379 active cases and 13,577 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19;

• there are 311 people in hospital with 38 people in intensive care due to COVID-19; and

• the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 420.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,245 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 375,667. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

The mobile testing site at 1181 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg will close Dec. 11, and a new walk-in testing centre located at the Garrick Centre, 330 Garry St. in Winnipeg will open Dec. 14 and operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Public health officials advise a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Grace Hospital unit 3 South, Winnipeg. The site has been moved to Critical (red) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System.

The outbreaks at Ashern-Lakeshore General Hospital in Ashern and Headingley Correctional Centre in Headingley have been declared over.

The chief provincial public health officer urges Manitobans to only leave their homes for essential purposes. When leaving the house to obtain essentials, be sure to physically distance, wear a mask in indoor public places and avoid crowded spaces.

Do not leave the home if you are sick, or when any member of your family is sick.

Further, do not socialize with anyone from outside your household.