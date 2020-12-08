Moose Jaw – NEWS – The Canadian Forces (CF) Snowbirds will be releasing their tentative schedule for the 2021 Show Season, which will celebrate their 50th Anniversary. “We are looking forward to celebrating our 50th season with Canadians in 2021. We are going to ensure that we follow recommended health measures in order to see our fans again in a safe environment this season,” says Lieutenant-Colonel Denis Bandet, Commanding Officer 431 Air Demonstration Squadron.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this schedule will be subject to change. The Canadian Forces state, “The CF Snowbirds are committed to the health and safety of their audiences and will adhere to the highest level of COVID-19 precautions. The team will work with each air show and event to ensure COVID-19 measures are in place for both the Snowbirds team and the general public.

“As Canada’s iconic air demonstration team, the CF Snowbirds inspire the public by highlighting the extraordinary skill, professionalism, teamwork, and diversity of the Canadian Armed Forces.”

Quick Facts

· The CF Snowbirds have been entertaining audiences across North American since 1971 and are excited to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2021.

· The CF Snowbirds’ show is the result of six months of intensive preparation and training and consists of over fifty different formations and maneuvers.

· 431 Air Demonstration Squadron consists of approximately 80 personnel, 24 of whom comprise the show team that travels during the show season. The CF Snowbirds’ demanding schedule is met through the dedicated teamwork of not only the Royal Canadian Air Force pilots and technicians, but also the entire home team in 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, the squadron’s home base.